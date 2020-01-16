by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 8:00 AM
It's almost that time of year!
The 2020 SAG Awards is happening on Sunday, Jan. 19, which means the best and brightest Hollywood stars will be out in full force to celebrate an incredible year of achievements in entertainment. Plus, there will be some major A-List faces presenting during the esteemed ceremony. Fleabag star and two-time SAG Award nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be on hand to present an award, as well as Millie Bobby Brown and America Ferrera.
They will also be in good company. Previously announced presenters include, Leonardo DiCaprio, who will be giving the Life Achievement award to Robert De Niro. The newly minted President of SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Courtney B. Vance, will of course be making an appearance, and will be doing the honors of presenting the Stunt Ensemble Awards during the pre-show.
Vance was announced as president in late November of last year, and is succeeding JoBeth Williams in the role.
It wouldn't be the awards show we've come to know and love if we didn't have our annual SAG Awards ambassadors, which was previously announced would be done by actresses Logan Browning and Joey King. The pair is following in the footsteps of Yara Shahidi who did the honors during the 25th annual ceremony. Browning will also be presenting the Stunt Ensemble Awards during pre-show.
The SAG Awards are a huge deal in the entertainment community, and are always a classic staple of awards season. The biggest and most buzzed about nominees at this year's show include Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Jay Roach's Bombshell for the film side. On the television front, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with Rachel Brosnahan leads the pack among TV shows.
It will definitely be a night to remember!
Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.
