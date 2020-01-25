E! News: That's so crazy! After sharing that tidbit, what is something Rihanna's fans would also be surprised about?

PO: Her whole bag is pure testers [of Fenty Beauty products]. She has almost nothing in final, even now. She still has old testers from back in the day that she just won't give up. That's one thing about her, too, she's not a wasteful person. And I'll tell her, ‘Do you want a new one?' And she's like, 'I'll wait.'"

E! News: Speaking of her brand, Rihanna seems like one of the few celebrities who is genuinely excited about makeup and creating products.

PO: She wouldn't do it if she wasn't having fun. She always has fun. Every time we do glam, it's fun. There's never a dull moment. It's always an experience. Our glam sessions take a very long time, it's never less than four or five hours. Because we have music, we get food and we take breaks, and we laugh and we tell stories and jokes. It's a good time, and that's why I think that she's so successful because she actually loves what she does. She's having a great time when she's doing it, and you can just tell. That's why it comes off so authentic.

E! News: When you do her makeup, is it a collaborative process or does she let you have free rein?

PO: Honestly, it varies. It's never the same thing twice, though. But it's always a variation depending on her mood. Sometimes, she actually knows exactly what she wants. Then, sometimes, she's like, ‘I don't know... Do whatever you want, whatever you feel like.' Sometimes, we're collaborating. She's like, ‘Ooh, add this... add that.' It really depends on her mood and the vibe. Either way, it's never awkward or weird. It's always fun and pure love. We just do it 'cause we love it. I think that's the great relationship that we have. At the end of the day, it's gonna come out great.