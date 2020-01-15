Kaia Gerber is working hard to keep her mind off former flame Pete Davidson.

The 18-year-old landed back home in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 15, with her mother Cindy Crawford after spending a couple of days in Hollywood, Florida for a modeling gig with Louis Vuitton.

Gerber and her mother were spotted at the airport in matching black leather jackets and sunglasses. News that the Saturday Night Live comedian and the young model had split broke while Gerber was in Florida.

While she seemingly looks a bit serious and in low spirits after she was photographed on Wednesday, it looks like her mother is by her side to support her during this difficult time. And if anything, it looks like Gerber is keeping herself busy with work after the split.

As fans recall, the two sparked dating rumors in October 2019 and since then have publicly displayed their short but sweet relationship. But with the New Year in full swing, it appears that the SNL star is making his mental health a priority.

A source told E! News on Monday, Jan. 13, that Davidson is "taking a break [from the relationship] to work on his mental health."