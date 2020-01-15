DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Kaia Gerber is working hard to keep her mind off former flame Pete Davidson.
The 18-year-old landed back home in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 15, with her mother Cindy Crawford after spending a couple of days in Hollywood, Florida for a modeling gig with Louis Vuitton.
Gerber and her mother were spotted at the airport in matching black leather jackets and sunglasses. News that the Saturday Night Live comedian and the young model had split broke while Gerber was in Florida.
While she seemingly looks a bit serious and in low spirits after she was photographed on Wednesday, it looks like her mother is by her side to support her during this difficult time. And if anything, it looks like Gerber is keeping herself busy with work after the split.
As fans recall, the two sparked dating rumors in October 2019 and since then have publicly displayed their short but sweet relationship. But with the New Year in full swing, it appears that the SNL star is making his mental health a priority.
A source told E! News on Monday, Jan. 13, that Davidson is "taking a break [from the relationship] to work on his mental health."
According to the insider, Davidon is seeking treatment for the second time. The first time being in 2016.
"It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn't wait any longer," the insider added.
News of Davidson's decision to seek treatment and focus on his mental health comes after Gerber's parents Crawford and Rande Gerber seemingly intervened in their relationship. The family was spotted having an intense conversation outside of the model's apartment in New York City around the holidays last year. Davidson also appeared to have been part of that conversation.
Quickly thereafter, Davidson announced on SNL that he was "going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces."
Another source shared with E! News that Davidson is in "a program" and has caused him and Gerber to lose contact. The source added that Gerber doesn't know if she wants to "continue in their relationship" because she "wasn't comfortable with what she saw and doesn't know if she can handle it."
"What she saw happen with Pete was very concerning and scary for her...She cares about Pete and wants him to get better," the source explained. "But their future is very much up in the air.
