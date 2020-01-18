Then and Now: See the 2020 SAG Nominees' First Red Carpets

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 3:00 AM
Hollywood's A-list stars are getting ready to hit the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards this weekend!
On Sunday night, celebs will head to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles for the annual award show, set to honor the top talent on the big and small screens. Among the stars nominated at the award show this year are Bombshell's Charlize Theron and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time are nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category, alongside The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite.
It's been 20 years since Bombshell's Theron attended her first SAG Awards red carpet. The star was at the 2000 SAG Awards, where she was nominated alongside her The Cider House Rules co-stars in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category. Two decades later and she's up for that same award!
As we wait to see the stars at this Sunday's SAG Awards, let's take a trip down red carpet lane! See Theron, DiCaprio and more of this year's nominees at their very first SAG Awards!
Theron attended the 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2000, where was nominated alongside her The Cider House Rules co-stars in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture category.
While the cast of Friends won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 1996 SAG Awards, Aniston was unable to attend as she was doing publicity for the show. So, her first appearance at the ceremony occurred in 1999 when Friends was nominated once again in the same category.
The actress made her first appearance at the SAG Awards in 2003, where she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her role in Chicago. She also took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture along with her Chicago co-stars. Her first SAG Awards nomination came in 1997 for her role in Jerry Maguire.
The star walked her first SAG Awards red carpet in 2002. That year, Kidman was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture along with her Moulin Rouge! co-stars.
Phoenix attended his very first SAG Awards in 2001, where he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Gladiator. The actor and his Gladiator co-stars were also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture category that year.
While DiCaprio had previously been nominated in the Best Ensemble categories for Marvin's Room and Titanic, he received his first solo SAG Awards nomination for his work in The Aviator. To celebrate the nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture, DiCaprio made his first SAG Awards appearance at the 2005 ceremony, where he was also nominated in the Ensemble category with his Aviator co-stars.
The actor landed his first SAG Awards win at the 2005 ceremony for Ray. In addition to his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture win, he was also nominated in the Best Ensemble category with his Ray co-stars.
Crowe attended his first SAG Awards in 2001, when he was nominated for his work in Gladiator.
The actress was photographed at the 1999 SAG Awards with her then-beau, Billy Bob Thornton. 10 years later, Dern received her first SAG Awards nomination for her work in Recount.
The actor was at the first-ever SAG Awards in 1995, where he took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Forrest Gump.
Amid his romance with Angelina Jolie, Pitt attended the 2008 SAG Awards to support his leading lady.
Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.
