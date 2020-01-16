When it comes to her style history, Jennifer Lopez will forever leave us on the floor.

Since the triple threat emerged onto the Hollywood scene nearly three decades ago, it quickly became clear the multitalented performer had another title up her sleeve: fashion force. With her self-described mix of glam "with a bit of the hood," as she told InStyle in 2018, the star has crafted an aesthetic distinctly her own.

While the native New Yorker has become known for her bold and unapologetically sexy signature staples—the plunging necklines, daring slits and cutout couture—Lopez has also epitomized modern, sophisticated glamour with beaded ball gowns, overflowing tulle and feathered frocks. It is the perfect marriage of the two that uniquely screams J.Lo.

After all, there's only one star who, after stepping out on the red carpet, spurred so much chatter over her dress that Google Images was born as a result.