by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 6:00 AM
Another award show, another red carpet full of looks we can't stop talking about!
Last night, the actors behind the year's hottest films and TV shows congregated at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to honor one another at the 2020 SAG Awards.
With exciting moments like Jennifer Anistonwinning for The Morning Show and Brad Pitt scooping up some hardware (oh yeah, and seeing the two HUG BACKSTAGE), it was a huge night, but we had been buzzing about it before the show even started thanks to the looks we saw on the red carpet!
First, starting with some of the dapper men, we saw Mahershala Aliimpress in a perfectly tailored suit and understood, again, why Andrew Scott is the hot priest when he showed off in a sand-toned set.
A few stars also showed off in black ensembles, like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Joey King, whose slinky silhouettes turned heads on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, a few celebs turned out in white, with Jennifer Aniston rocking a silky number and Camila Mendes sporting a glistening, off-shoulder gown.
There were also some performers who stunned in colorful dresses, like when Catherine O'Hara dropped jaws with her sequined, copper gown or Cynthia Erivo with her color-block, uniquely shaped gown.
Plus, who could look away from Zoë Kravitz when she arrived in a peach gown that she paired with white gloves?
Check out the night's best dressed below and then vote for which celeb you think brought it the most to the red carpet!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
This star is dripping in style from head to toe.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actress stuns in a two-piece dress from Givenchy.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Jenny from the block brings the heat in a custom dress from Georges Hobeika.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
A boss look, for a boss star.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Per usual, the blonde bombshell brings a glamorous old Hollywood look to the show in a Michael Kors dress.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
While the actress normally goes for a little black dress, this time she made the switch to a white gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress brings the glamour in a gown from Miu Miu.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
It is no Big Little Lie when we say this dress is giving us serious Audrey Hepburn vibes in this Oscar de la Renta gown.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
It is no Act when we say this custom Jason Wu dress is one of the best looks of the night.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chic! The actress brings the heat in an asymmetrical gown from CELINE by Hedi Silmane.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
The Black Panther star makes subtle reference to the Avengers: Endgame by wearing a necklace that looks very similar to the Infinity Stones. Subtle, yet chic!
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
The Harriet star looks more beautiful than ever in this custom gown Schiaparelli.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Men, this is how it's done.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
She did THAT!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Praise Jesus! This hot priest is serving lewks in a monochrome pink tuxedo from Azzaro.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
In one of her most sleek looks yet, the actress finds the perfect balance of masculine and feminine with this Christian Dior SS18 gown.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
As always, the Us star stands out in a gorgeous dress from Louis Vuitton.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
In this dress from Ralph Lauren the star looks nothing short of Unbelievable.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
This Riverdale star has never looked more glamorous than in this chic gown from Ralph & Russo.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Another young actor adds a pop of color in this bold and blue suit.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Stranger Things star makes a case for polka dots in this belted gown from Gucci.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
This Schitt's Creek star proves all that glitters is gold in this Marc Jacobs SS20 resort dress.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is an emerald dream in this dress from Valentino.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image
This Game of Thrones star slays the red carpet in a flowing floral gown from Miu Miu.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Big Little Lies star makes a grand entrance in this bright and youthful look from Valentino's spring/summer 2020 collection.
