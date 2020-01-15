Shopbop's Sale On Sale: Save Up To 75%

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Since we're smack dab in the middle of January—hopefully you've stowed the artificial tree by now—we're giving you the benefit of the doubt that you've sussed through your holiday returns and did some major New Year's closet inventory.

Maybe you've been in the market for an on-trend faux fur trench coat or some serious winter boots with some added flair? Either way, we can all agree on one thing: you can't deny a great sale.

Lucky for us, designer retailer Shopbop is having their Sale on Sale event and here's what we know:

•Take an extra 25% off select sale styles for up to 75% off with code WINWIN.

•Want to save a few bucks? Shop the already 70% Off and Over Final Sale section for even more savings.

•Join the Yours Truly Shopbop Rewards and you'll get early access to VIP sales and more.

•Can't get enough Shopbop? You can also fill up your cart with The Shop by Shopbop at Amazon!

From fan favorite brands Reformation to Rachel Comey to OPT and staple sensations Free People to Nanushka and Sam Edelman, we've handpicked ten of our favorites from this steal saving sale below.