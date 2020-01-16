Ryan Murphy to Be Honored at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ryan Murphy is this year's recipient of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards' Vito Russo Award.
The organization announced in a press release Thursday morning that the Pose producer will be honored at the ceremony on March 19 in New York City.
As the statement explained, "The Vito Russo Award is presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance. The Award is named after Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist, who pushed open the door for news and entertainment industries to include LGBTQ performers and stories."
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement that the American Horror Story creator has a "unique and gifted brand of storytelling" that has elevated queer voices.
As Ellis said, "Ryan Murphy is a talented trailblazer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in television, theater and film history."
"And he continues to bring underrepresented LGBTQ voices to the table in ways that raise the bar in Hollywood," she continued. "Ryan's unique and gifted brand of storytelling has not only entertained the masses, but provided LGBTQ youth with characters who inspire them to live boldly and proudly."
In addition to his Vito Russo Award, Murphy's first Netflix series The Politician is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Pose getting a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.
Also being honored at the April 16 ceremony in Los Angeles are Pose writer and director Janet Mock and Taylor Swift. Mock will be rewarded with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, and Swift will receive the Vanguard Award.
Murphy joins the ranks of past Vito Russo Award honorees Billy Porter (who made history with his Emmy win for Pose in 2019), Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Andy Cohen, Cynthia Nixon, RuPaul, Rosie O'Donnell, Tom Ford, Samira Wiley, Thomas Roberts, George Takei, Alan Cumming, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron and more.
Murphy has a long history of showcasing LGBT stories in his work. Glee, American Horror Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Pose and The Politician all showcase queer characters and highlight the importance of the LGBT community's representation in Hollywood.
Other queer-centric stories the TV legend has produced are Broadways' Tony-winning revival The Boys In The Band, which he has turned into a feature film, and the upcoming film iteration of the Broadway musical The Prom starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!