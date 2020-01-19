FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Don't be fooled by the rocks that she got (on loan)!
Jennifer Lopez arrived to the 2020 SAG Awards dripping in diamonds worth a whopping $9 million (yes, you read that correctly!).
Dressed in a stunningly simply all black gown, the Hustlers star let her jaw-dropping statement jewelry do all the talking while posing for pics on the red carpet next to fiancé Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo's strapless dress featured a bow in the back and dramatic train, but let's be honest: we can't stop staring at those rocks!
Lopez's show-stopping jewelry included a Cascading Diamond Drop Necklace (73.55 carats), Secret Cluster Diamond Bracelet (35.42 carats), a pear-shaped diamond bracelet (59.27 carats) and several rings, plus 14-carat drop earrings, all by Harry Winston.
All that bling amounted to more than $9 million worth of diamonds and platinum.
The multi-talented beauty completed her sleek SAG Awards look with a black clutch.
Lopez's SAG Awards look is a far cry from her 2020 Golden Globes ballgown. The "Dinero" crooner turned heads earlier this month in a multi-colored ballgown by Valentino that featured a billowing white hem and larger-than-life bow that was perfectly tied up in vibrant shades of gold and emerald green.
Lopez is nominated tonight for her role in the critically acclaimed film Hustlers and is up for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 2020 SAG Awards. Other nominees in that category include Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Nicole Kidman for Bombshell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.
Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.