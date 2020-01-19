Jennifer Lopez Stuns in $9 Million Worth of Diamonds (!!!) at the 2020 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson & Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she got (on loan)!

Jennifer Lopez arrived to the 2020 SAG Awards dripping in diamonds worth a whopping $9 million (yes, you read that correctly!).

Dressed in a stunningly simply all black gown, the Hustlers star let her jaw-dropping statement jewelry do all the talking while posing for pics on the red carpet next to fiancé Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo's strapless dress featured a bow in the back and dramatic train, but let's be honest: we can't stop staring at those rocks!

Lopez's show-stopping jewelry included a Cascading Diamond Drop Necklace (73.55 carats), Secret Cluster Diamond Bracelet (35.42 carats), a pear-shaped diamond bracelet (59.27 carats) and several rings, plus 14-carat drop earrings, all by Harry Winston.

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

All that bling amounted to more than $9 million worth of diamonds and platinum.

The multi-talented beauty completed her sleek SAG Awards look with a black clutch.

Lopez's SAG Awards look is a far cry from her 2020 Golden Globes ballgown. The "Dinero" crooner turned heads earlier this month in a multi-colored ballgown by Valentino that featured a billowing white hem and larger-than-life bow that was perfectly tied up in vibrant shades of gold and emerald green.

Lopez is nominated tonight for her role in the critically acclaimed film Hustlers and is up for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 2020 SAG Awards. Other nominees in that category include Scarlett Johansson for Jojo RabbitNicole Kidman for BombshellLaura Dern for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Awards , Jennifer Lopez , Red Carpet , Style Collective , Fashion , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , SAG Awards
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.