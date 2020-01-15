Kylie Jenner Drops a Major Hint About a Possible Kylie Con Event

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 10:26 AM

Is Kylie Jenner planning a fan convention dedicated to...herself?

The 22-year-old beauty mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the most popular of her family members on Instagram, last week filed documents to trademark the following phrases: "Kylie Con," "Kylie Kon" and "Kylie Museum." She is seeking to use them on clothing and accessories for adults and children, as well as for beauty-related consultation services, classes, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes, E! News has confirmed. Washington D.C. trademark lawyer Josh Gerben, who is not involved in the filings, first reported the news on Twitter.

Kylie has not commented on her new trademarks, but it sure sounds like the Kylie Cosmetics founder is planning on hosting some sort of Goop-style fan convention centered around her beauty empire.

The star, who has launched pop-up stores for her makeup in recent years, is currently promoting her Kylie Skin skincare products and is also planning a Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by her almost 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

—Reporting by Taylor Bryant

