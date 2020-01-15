Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev may've gotten engaged two months ago, but they're still in the early stages of planning their wedding.

During Wednesday's all-new episode of The Bellas Podcast, the engaged twosome opened up about their engagement and revealed they aren't rushing to the altar anytime soon. Nonetheless, Chigvintsev couldn't be happier about his engagement to The Bella Twin.

"When did I know that I wanted to propose? I can't recall a specific day, but I remember this feeling in my mind thinking that, you know, I just don't see myself being by myself, living without Nicole," the Dancing With the Stars veteran relayed. "So, part of it is because I love her and I just feel this was the perfect, the perfect decision to make, you know? Because, I'll be honest with you, I just don't see myself waking up and for her not to be here."

As E! readers surely recall, at the start of January, the Total Bellas star revealed her Russian-born beau popped the question during their trip to France in November 2019.