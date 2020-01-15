What happened to the Witches of WeHo?

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute explains the status of several real-life relationships fans have followed onscreen—platonic and otherwise—in this clip from Wendesday's Pop of the Morning. While the author describes her friendship with co-star Lala Kent as "great," she goes on to tell POTM's co-hosts that connections with longtime BFFs Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder are "hashtag complicated."

In the days and weeks leading up to Vanderpump Rules season 8 premiere earlier this month, both Kristen and Stassi had become more vocal about the distance between them. During a Daily Pop appearance right after the new year, Stassi called the divide "really sad," but admitted she hadn't decided whether Kristen would receive an invite to her and Beau Clark's upcoming wedding or not.

In today's clip, Kristen starts by addressing the witch-y wine-making business she, Stassi and Katie previously set out to grow.

"Katie and I are still on board," she notes, adding that Stassi hasn't been "trying quite as hard" to further the entrepreneurial effort.