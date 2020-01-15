Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 10:02 AM
Out of respect, Cressida Bonas would like to be excluded from this royal narrative.
The actress, who dated Prince Harry for two years until their split in 2014, was recently asked about the attention surrounding the Duke of Sussex's wife, Meghan Markle. However, the rising star respectfully declined to comment, knowing it would make headlines around the world.
"I wouldn't take a position on that because it would be a headline," Bonas told ES Magazine when asked if she "felt for" the Duchess of Sussex and the "scrutiny" she receives. "Also out of respect. It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I'm in a different place."
Bonas certainly is in a different place today. The 30-year-old is currently engaged to another Harry, estate agent Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The couple announced the exciting relationship news over the summer with a post on Instagram, writing, "We getting married."
Despite her decision to not comment publicly on the royal couple, Bonas did make a statement by attending Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018. The move seemed to show the world that the exes are on good terms. In fact, Harry's ex Chelsy Davy also attended the nuptials at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Harry and Chelsy dated on and off for about seven years, starting in 2004.
It's been a trying time for Harry and Meghan, who recently announced that they're stepping back as "senior" members of the royal family. In the days following the couple's announcement, a royal meeting was held to discuss a plan for Meghan and Harry.
"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement, released on Jan. 13. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
Amid the royal move, Meghan has returned to Canada, where the couple stayed over the holidays with their baby boy, Archie Harrison.
