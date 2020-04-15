The Saved By the Bell Reboot Just Got a Slightly Trippy Teaser

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 7:01 PM
Class is back in session at Bayside High. Peacock revealed the first look at the upcoming Saved By the Bell reboot—revival?—from 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield.
The new series finds original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley back as AC Slater and Jessie Spano, but this time they're on staff at Bayside High and dealing with some students in for a culture shock after Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has officially signed on to appear) starts shipping students from low-income areas to the affluent high school.
The teaser features Zack Morris' kid (Mitchell Hoog), who apparently gets in a fight with Jessie Spano's kid (Belmont Camelli) over a girl they both like. Slater is now the gym teacher, and sometimes he eats soup in his car.
You can see the teaser below.
Josie Totah also stars as Lexi, the most popular girl at school. She's a cheerleader who is as loved as she is feared by her classmates. Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena also star.
Saved By the Bell is just one of the many new shows in the works for NBC's new streamer Peacock. A new version of Battlestar Galactica from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Dr. Death starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater, Brand New World starring Demi Moore, Emmy Rossum's Angelyne, Punky Brewster with Soleil Moon Frye and Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms have all been announced.
Peacock will also be home to a new late-night series starring Amber Ruffin, a Saturday Night Live docuseries, an original talk show from Jimmy Fallon and classic shows such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, Frasier, Cheers and 30 Rock.
Peacock launched today for Comcast subscribers and will launch nationally on July 15.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
