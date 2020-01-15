by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 8:58 AM
That's what friends are for!
The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Since the news broke, the pair has had to fight off rumors of issues within their family, and released personal statements have been made about the state of their family affairs. Now, Prince Harry's friend is coming to his defense in the face of his character being slandered.
Glenn Haughton, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Staff Committee, is speaking up on his behalf. "Let me tell you this because I know," he wrote alongside a photo of him and Prince Harry. "PH is a soldier, veteran & servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting & fickle society. A selfless, loving father, brother & son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others."
Many of Prince Harry's old military pals have come to his defense in the wake of his latest decision. Prince Harry previously served in the armed forces for 10 years, which included two tours to Afghanistan with the British Army. However, he ended his duties in 2015.
One former veteran who served with him also took to Twitter to post an inspirational message. "I personally served with Harry in Afghan 2012/13 and think hes a top bloke, hes done amazing things with the INVICTUS games, supporting wounded and injured soldiers so we need to do the same for him," he wrote with a picture of the two during their service. "Get behind him when he needs our country and back him in whatever he chooses."
While the royal family is still putting together an official plan of action for how to transition Meghan Markle and Prince Harry toward more independence, it looks like he has the full support of his closest pals.
