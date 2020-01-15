We're going to bet on this: You're still upset about Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's shocking split. Us too!

After all, it was less than 24 hours ago that the world learned of the celeb couple's breakup. As multiple outlets reported on Tuesday, the High School Musical actress and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star have decided to part ways after almost nine years of dating. Throughout their relationship, Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, always had the sweetest things to say about each other. It was just a few months ago that Butler gushed to E! News about his leading lady in an exclusive interview.

"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," the actor told E! News at the July premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "I am so inspired by her every day and I just love her to my core."