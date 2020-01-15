by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 8:00 AM
YouTube star Nikkietutorials is absolutely speechless.
Just two days after the vlogger—her real name is Nikkie de Jager—came out as transgender, she took to Twitter to thank her fans for their immense support. "I'll never be able to put into words what these last few days have been like," she wrote to her one million followers. "Thank you for accepting me and teaching me that on the other side of fear lies freedom."
After all, her coming out journey was not what she expected. In a 17-minute video, the beauty guru revealed she was being blackmailed by people who wanted to leak her personal details. "Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me," she began. "So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something."
"When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender," Nikkie continued. "It's so surreal saying this. Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing. I've been wanting to share this side of myself to all of you for so long but I could never figure out the timing."
Following her inspiring message, she was flooded with messages of celebration from fans and A-list followers including Ariana Grande, Lena Dunham and Jeffree Star. "So proud and happy for you," Amber Rose commented on her Instagram. Chimed in Tess Holliday, "So happy you can finally live your truth."
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Unfortunately, some were not as open minded. Too Faced cofounder Jerrod Blandino's sister seemed to shade the beauty guru. "Transgender huh?" read her since-deleted Instagram profile. "That's not the only thing she's been LYING about."
As fans began to boycott the brand, Jerrod issued a statement apologizing for his sibling's remarks. "I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form," he said. "I have always stood for love, equality and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused."
"Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions," he added. "I do not tolerate this behavior and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced. I would like to say how proud I am of Nikkie Tutorials, and how inspired I am for her strength and sharing her beautiful truth with the world. I am sending all my love to her."
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?