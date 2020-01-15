Even Kelly Clarkson Cringes At "Horrible" From Justin to Kelly

Put some respect on From Justin To Kelly's name.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jerry Springer and Kelly Clarkson commiserated over the fact that, despite their long careers in Hollywood, they each have only made one movie. And let's just say they don't rewatch them now.

As Clarkson pointed out to the famed daytime TV host, "You also made a movie."

As Springer responded, "And so did you, fancy pants."

Make a movie, she did. Quickly following her American Idol win in 2002, Clarkson starred alongside her American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini in 2003's From Justin To Kelly. It was a movie musical about Clarkson and Guarini's characters meeting at the beach during Spring Break, but texting (being a new thing in 2003) caused some drama. It was amazing.

In her interview with Springer, Clarkson revealed that doing the movie was more of a requirement than it was a dream. As she revealed, "And mine was contractually obligated. It was horrible. How was yours?"