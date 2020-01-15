The Hilarious Reason Will Smith Almost Never Swears In His Raps

Will Smith is a jack of all trades. He acts, he raps, he used to do his own stunts.

During an appearance on Tuesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 51-year-old star dished on what it was like to return to Bad Boys 17 years after the last installment, as well as the early years of his career when he was coming up as a young rapper.

One thing that set Smith's music apart from other hip-hop stars of the time was his rare use of curse words. Seth Meyers wanted to know why that was.

As the host asked, "One thing you did that was fearless but maybe didn't look that way to people, I first knew you as a hip-hop artist and at a time when this was not what a lot of people were doing, your lyrics were very clean. That choice was a bigger choice than I think it probably looked to people."