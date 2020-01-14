What breakup?

Vanessa Hudgens looked as if she didn't have a care in the world while walking the red carpet at the Bad Boys for Life premiere, which took place just hours after it was revealed that she and Austin Butler had split. You'd never know V.Hudg felt the least bit heartbroken as she strutted her stuff in an Old Hollywood-inspired ensemble.

The actress' glamorous white gown featured a long train with feathers and rhinestones. Stylist Jason Bolden, hair guru Chad Wood, makeup artist Allan Avendaño and colorist Cassondra Kaeding helped bring Hudgens' look together effortlessly.

Better off single? It certainly seems like it!

Vanessa stars in the blockbuster movie alongside Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig.