No, Britney Spears' Art Is Not Getting Its Own Exhibit in France

Sorry, you won't be seeing Britney Spears' breathtaking work of art at the Louvre—or any museum or gallery—anytime soon.

Last week, Artsy reported that a gallery in southwestern France was claiming that it would give the pop music icon and artiste her first solo exhibition. Of course, fans went wild.

A deep dive into the 38-year-old singer's Instagram and one will run into videos of the "Oops... I Did It Again" singer showing off her painting skills. So it was only a matter time until the "Womanizer" singer got her first solo show, right?

On Jan. 6, the French gallery took to Instagram to announce that they were "thrilled" to have Spears showcasing her "contemporary art" later this month.

But, it turns out that it was all a hoax.

A rep for the singer has confirmed with E! News that word of an upcoming solo exhibition in France is "inaccurate and she is not involved."