Who could have predicted that a character birthed from a Lifetime series would be such a topic of conversation and point of obsession on social media and beyond?

You, which originally premiered on Lifetime in 2018 and tanked, was given a second chance when Netflix picked it up and streamed it internationally that same year.

Of course, nothing has been the same (online) ever since.

Penn Badgley, who portrays the creepy bibliophile serial killer Joe Goldberg, is aware of how obsessed people have become of his spine-chilling but make it sexy character.

Fans of You—based on Caroline Kepnes' books—have watched Joe Goldberg kill time and time again, but still can't get enough (Netflix has officially renewed the series for its third season).

"There are times where Joe is so impossibly sympathetic and even honest and brave" the former Gossip Girl star says in an interview InStyle. "Sometimes he's the exact perfect balance between chivalrous and allowing his partner to be autonomous and empowered."