After publicly battling with health issues and having the tabloids follow her every move when it came to her romantic relationships, Selena Gomez is reclaiming her narrative through her music.

A week after the release of her third studio album, Rare, the 27-year-old singer spoke to Billboard about how her latest album helped her find peace.

"I wanted a record that made people feel something," she told the publication. "Whether that was a hard relationship to get through, or gaining your confidence back, or being okay with just having fun. So there's different layers to it, and I'm so grateful that it ended up becoming what it is now, after four and a half years."

Despite a successful outcome, the recording process wasn't always pretty.

When asked about the song "Vulnerable" from her latest album, Gomez shared that it's one of her "favorites" on the album because it focuses on the strength it took her to take leaps of faith despite the outcome. "It is saying, after completely being depleted from life or whatever... I turned bitter for a while. I was extremely bitter and very dry. I was just disconnected to my feelings for so long," she said.