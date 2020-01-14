Will Smith is just as awesome as you think he is.

On Tuesday, Smith's Bad Boys for Life co-stars Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig stopped by Daily Pop and couldn't help but gush about the 51-year-old A-lister.

"Will Smith, I was a huge fan growing up," the Riverdale actor first shared. "He was one of my role models and I idolized his work in everything. Working with him was very, very surreal."

Unsurprisingly, Ludwig had similar sentiments to share as he added that Smith is "consummate professional."

"We grew up watching the Bad Boys movies and knowing so much about Will's life," the Vikings star added. "He's so humble and welcoming and we really just created this amazing family on the set. And I'm so grateful for that, he's truly just a total beast."

Apparently, Smith was even Santa Claus-esque on set as he frequently gifted the cast with presents.

"It was like Christmas every week," Melton dished.