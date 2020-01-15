Spring Break Travel Deals: Book Your Trip Now!

Getty Images
by Jake Thompson | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 4:00 AM
After a cold and chilly winter, there's one week that screams warmth, sunshine and relaxation: spring break! Whether you're planning a family vacation, romantic getaway, or a girl's week, gifting yourself a quick escape can do wonders to the soul. And preparing for a beach destination months in advance will give you and your friends something to look forward to, and hopefully save some money in your pockets in advance.
From popular hotspots Cancun to Miami Beach to The Bahamas and Cabo San Lucas to more unexpected endeavors Myrtle Beach, Atlantic City and the Dominican Republic, we've handpicked some of the most gorgeous places to feed your travel hunger pains so you don't have to. Send a group text to get the conversation started, pack your swimsuit and travel essentials and see you on the sunny side!
Check here are 12 of our favorites below.
This luxurious hotel takes its personality from its incredible location — just 30 minutes from the "hot" excitement of Cancun yet right on the "cool" Caribbean close to Playa del Carmen and many other of the Mayan Riviera's most sought after sights. Your whole being will relax immediately, surrounded by our large sun-dappled swimming pools and a sugar white sand beach. To this, add lush tropical gardens and of course, our fabulous palm-filled beach.
The combination of vintage Miami Beach elegance matched with modern South Beach design converge to create an ambiance that truly redefines tropical luxury. Providing warmth and style, their guest rooms offer a tranquil retreat from the exuberance of South Beach.
La Copa's beachside hotel across from Queen Isabella Causeway offers an affordable vacation experience in South Padre Island, with five-star resort amenities. Offering spacious rooms, all with balconies and most with ocean view, each room features Tempur-Pedic mattresses, HD Flat Screen TV with premium cable channels, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, iron and iron board, and hair dryer.
Swain's Cay Lodge is the perfect island retreat on Mangrove Cay, Andros Island, only a a 20 minute flight from Nassau. Kayaks and bikes are available for guest use to explore the island, bonefish flat, reefs and blue-holes. The ideal location for the world's best bone-fishing or to escape from it all!
Sometimes the best part of a vacation is the hotel! The beachfront Nobu Hotel Los Cabos features 200 guest rooms that seamlessly blend contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally-sourced natural, Mexican materials and finishes. Drawing design inspiration from the sophisticated palette that alludes to the Japanese aesthetic of the Nobu brand, as well as the unique elements of Cabo San Lucas.
Dunes Village is home of the area's only indoor water parks; 4 adult-size water slides, water basketball, lazy rivers, kiddie pools, mushroom waterfalls and the list goes on. Children enjoy the year-round supervised activity program, giving parents an opportunity to sit back and relax knowing the kiddies are having fun of their own. Dine in one of the 2 onsite restaurants and at the end of the day, their spacious studios, suites and condos are the perfect ending to a great day at this award winning resort.
Hotel Mousai is the first and only AAA Five Diamond rated resort in Puerto Vallarta and the state of Jalisco, where fresh flirtatious aesthetics and cutting-edge comfort will inspire you to live sensationally at the beach. The hotel alone is a daily Instagram post waiting to happen!
Treat yourself to the good life! Terraced down a hillside to Conchas Chinas Beach, this hotspot has three individual villas each with private pool, heated jacuzzi, living room, dining room & kitchen, set on a stunning private cove. Fully Staffed with maid service, english speaking house man & Private chef.
Majestic Colonial Punta Cana is a spectacular 5-star all-inclusive resort designed to blend in with the exuberant flora and wildlife of the Dominican Republic, in perfect harmony with the gentle breeze of this incredible strip of coastline. It is undoubtedly the ideal place to chill out and enjoy the beautiful surroundings and stands out for both its family and laid-back atmosphere and attentive staff.
In the center of the hip strip and overlooking Jamaica's famed Doctor's Cave beach, the brand new, stylish S Hotel is the ultimate trendsetting hotspot positioned to put the resort city of Montego Bay back on the map among cultural connoisseurs. The contemporary, 120-room property artfully combines urban sophistication and a laid-back resort lifestyle with an underlying rootsy vibe.
Looking for a place to stay in Atlantic City? Then look no further than Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, a luxury hotel that brings the best of Atlantic City to your doorstep. Enjoy a pool and a poolside bar that are available on-site as well as local attractions Absecon Lighthouse and Korean War Memorial.
Beachside Resort is a beachfront hotel on the quiet end of Panama City Beach, Florida, boasting 147 recently renovated rooms, a seasonally heated beachfront swimming pool and hot tub, free Wi-Fi, guest laundry, beach service and a popular poolside bar, The Reef.
