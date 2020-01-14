The CW
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 12:30 PM
The CW is saying yes to some super cool dudes for this fall.
Superman & Lois and Walker have both been ordered to series, keeping some familiar faces and familiar characters on the air for years to come.
Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, in the titular roles, reprising the parts they've been playing in the Arrowverse for the past few seasons and crossovers. The show follows "the world's most famous Super Hero and comic books' most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society."
The show is written and executive produced by The Flash's Todd Helbing, and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns.
Superman and Lois are currently dead in Crisis on Infinite Earths, so this is really good news to hear that they won't be dead for long!
Walker stars Jared Padalecki, who's about to wrap up the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural, as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, "who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death."
It's a reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger, which aired on CBS from 1993 to 2001 and starred Chuck Norris. This new version is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke and also executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Jared Padalecki.
Neither show has filmed a pilot yet, but will begin filming this spring ahead of the 2020 Upfront presentations in May.
