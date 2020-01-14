The CW is saying yes to some super cool dudes for this fall.

Superman & Lois and Walker have both been ordered to series, keeping some familiar faces and familiar characters on the air for years to come.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, in the titular roles, reprising the parts they've been playing in the Arrowverse for the past few seasons and crossovers. The show follows "the world's most famous Super Hero and comic books' most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society."

The show is written and executive produced by The Flash's Todd Helbing, and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns.

Superman and Lois are currently dead in Crisis on Infinite Earths, so this is really good news to hear that they won't be dead for long!