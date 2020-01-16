How Baby Raddix Has Made All of Cameron Diaz's Dreams Come True

Perhaps Cameron Diaz is more the out of sight, out of mind type.

Because speaking to InStyle last September for their 25th anniversary issue, it didn't seem as if her absence from the film industry had made her heart grow any fonder for that celebrity existence. Yes, her sabbatical had passed its five-year mark, but as far as she was concerned it could drag on indefinitely. "The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public," reasoned the 47-year-old, whose film debut was in 1994's The Mask. "I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to."

It's not as if she didn't have other outlets for her creativity, having followed up her 2013 New York Times Bestseller The Body Book with 2016's The Longevity Book. And her decades in entertainment ensured she'd never be hurting for money. So why shouldn't she enjoy the retirement she'd do richly earned?

"I don't miss performing," she admitted. "Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever, I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about—sometime that just feels effortless."