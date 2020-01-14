by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 11:00 AM
New year, new drama, same Pearson. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek pat the midseason premiere of This Is Us season four and it's a blast from the past with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), pre-kids, still getting to know one another.
In the clip above, Rebecca has just picked Jack up from playing golf with her father. The same father (Tim Matheson) who previously told Jack there was no way he he'd end up with his daughter. Did something happen between Jack and her father? Jack says no, but Rebecca isn't buying it.
"I know he can come across as a little old fashioned, but once you get to know him, he really is the best," she says. "Maybe, just take it easy on the G&Ts on Saturday night."
Hints at the alcohol problem we all know is to come?
Jack is supposed to attend Dave Malone's big birthday bash, and when Rebecca drops Jack off at his apartment, she sees something that worries her. Click play on the video above to see the full clip.
When This Is Us returns with "Light and Shadows" on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. on NBC, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is still on his search for romance, Kate (Chrissy Metz) meets Toby's (Chris Sullivan) Crossfit friends and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) travels to Los Angeles to be with Rebecca as she awaits news of her health diagnosis. John Legend also guest stars.
This Is Us wrapped up its fall run by introducing viewers to a new timeline: one roughly a year in the future where Rebecca is already ailing, and Randall and Kevin are not speaking.
At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, Ventimiglia said, "I've been really happy with the back half of the season."
Metz agreed. "I think it's my favorite season so far," she said. "It's so good."
Click play on the video above to hear more previews from the This Is Us cast.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
