Christian Siriano's Check-in With Project Runway Contestant Sergio Does Not Go Well in Sneak Peek

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 8:00 AM

You could cut this tension with a pair of fabric scissors.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Project Runway, contestant Sergio Guadarrama makes it clear he has zero interest in hearing from mentor Christian Siriano as he refuses to explain his plans for a new design.

"Any interest in showing me what you're going to do with it?" Siriano inquires as Guadarrama unravels a large amount of white fabric.

"Um, I think I'm good," the Project Runway designer responds.

Despite the Project Runway mentor's inquiries into his work, Guadarrama reveals he isn't "nervous" as he's listening to who he is as a designer. However, this nonchalant attitude doesn't necessarily fly with Siriano as he demands for more specifics.

"Like, you don't want to show me anything?" a stunned Siriano exclaims. "You gotta show me something!"

Per Guadarrama, his heritage-inspired design is "very personal." Thus, he doesn't want to show Christian his work for another day.

"Well, you have to show me it today," the 34-year-old design icon informs the contestant.

Unfortunately, Sergio doubles down on his stance—which makes things incredibly awkward in the workroom.

"I don't think you can have accurate opinions until you see things closer to them being done," Sergio boldly states.

For Sergio's final product, be sure to catch tonight's all-new Project Runway.

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

