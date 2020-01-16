You could cut this tension with a pair of fabric scissors.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Project Runway, contestant Sergio Guadarrama makes it clear he has zero interest in hearing from mentor Christian Siriano as he refuses to explain his plans for a new design.

"Any interest in showing me what you're going to do with it?" Siriano inquires as Guadarrama unravels a large amount of white fabric.

"Um, I think I'm good," the Project Runway designer responds.

Despite the Project Runway mentor's inquiries into his work, Guadarrama reveals he isn't "nervous" as he's listening to who he is as a designer. However, this nonchalant attitude doesn't necessarily fly with Siriano as he demands for more specifics.

"Like, you don't want to show me anything?" a stunned Siriano exclaims. "You gotta show me something!"

Per Guadarrama, his heritage-inspired design is "very personal." Thus, he doesn't want to show Christian his work for another day.