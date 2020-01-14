Kids grow up so fast these days.

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner has become one of the most sought after models in the world. But long before walking in runways or posing for prestigious publications, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was just a young girl smiling for her sister's camera.

Need proof? Just look at Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post that included an epic throwback photo of her sibling.

In the snapshot, Kendall smiled for the camera while showing off her missing teeth—and likely waiting for the tooth fairy to arrive.

"I miss u @KendallJenner," Kylie captioned the post. Kendall replied, "Agh I miss you." As for what other family members think of the special throwback, they're crazy in love as well.

"Cutie," Khloe Kardashian shared in the comments section while Hailey Bieber simply wrote, "OMG."