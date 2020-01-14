Tony Stark is still inspiring fans.

During his guest hosting stint on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Robert Downey Jr. had the chance to meet one of his biggest fans: a 10-year-old boy with autism whose love of Iron Man helped him regain his ability to speak.

In the most heartwarming interview you'll see all week, the Doolittle star spoke with Vincent Arambula and his parents, Nicole and Andy, all about his experiences with the original Avenger. Vincent lost his ability to speak when he was just 12 months old and was diagnosed with autism at 4 years old. Then, after being gifted an Iron Man mask at the age of 6, the child eventually regained the ability to speak thanks to the confidence the superhero mask gave him.

To start, the 54-year-old asked the parents to explain the timeline of Vincent's diagnosis.

"Well, we had a lot of red flags that kind of cropped up, just behavioral," Nicole responded.