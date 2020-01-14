She's back and better than ever!

Demi Lovato is ready to reintroduce herself to the music world, and she will be making her grand entrance on Jan. 26 at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The singer announced her performance via an Instagram message letting her followers know that she keeps her promises. "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," she shared alongside a photo of herself with Grammy Performer written on it.

The singer is referencing her last post of 2019 which she released on Dec. 4 with a completely black box and a caption teasing new music. "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...." She wrote cryptically next to the post. Well, Demi stayed true to her word, and fans will get to see her take the stage for a legendary performance.

This performance marks Demi's first public performance since her July 2018 drug overdose and hospitalization.