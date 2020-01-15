Can Olivia Benson catch a break? Turns out the answer is...not right now.

Since Law & Order: SVU returned for season 21, Mariska Hargitay's character was promoted to captain, welcomed a new green member to the squad, navigated the changing relationship between her department and the DA's office, had one of her squad members kidnapped and lost her brother to an overdose, among other weekly challenges. But she can't catch a break—yet. In the second half of the history-making season, Benson will be tested even more, executive producer Warren Leight teased.

"Not to give too much away but there's some stress coming up for Benson in the next few episodes...some real difficult episodes for her coming up," Leight said. "So, it's never easy for our guys."

Read on for more about season 21 of Law & Order: SVU below, including diversity in the squad room and returning characters.