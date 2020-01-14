Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's on-screen chemistry is undeniable—but it soon spurred an unwanted cost in her personal life.

When To All the Boys I've Loved Before took over our small screens in August 2018, it swiftly submerged viewers in a nostalgic haze of high school romance and simultaneously catapulted Noah Centineo to the top of Hollywood crush lists everywhere. It wasn't long before everyone was talking about Condor and Centineo and the lovebirds they portrayed on screen. Soon, fans couldn't help but wonder if the sparks flying on their screens were simultaneously bursting behind the scenes between the two breakout stars. The speculative flames were only further fanned with things like this snap of the two napping together during a shoot, which famously became Peter's iconic lock screen photo in the film. Even Condor couldn't deny how convincing they were as a pair.

"I would say that we probably did our job right if people like us together. I mean, when I watched the film back, I wanted Peter and Lara Jean to be together!," she previously told Rollacoaster. However, as she has since explained in a new interview with Teen Vogue, the buzz about them—albeit admittedly "encouraged" by the two stars—was not so great for her real-life boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre.