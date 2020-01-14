Will Awkwafina Ever Drop Her Stage Name? She Says…

What's in a name?

Awkwafina has become a household name thanks to her roles in the star-studded Ocean's 8, Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell, which earned her a Golden Globe. So, would the rapper-turned-actress ever consider going by her original moniker Nora Lum? According to the breakout actress, she's becoming more open to it.

"When I first started as Awkwafina there was a more distinct duality, where this is the one that's performing and this is the one that's at home having a panic attack," she shared with Vanity Fair for its 26th Annual Hollywood Issue. "But as I get older, I think they're the same person. This is the one that this one hides behind, you know?"

Speaking with The New York Times, Awkwafina said that she's not ready to let go of her alter ego quite yet. "I created Awkwafina when I was a kid," she told the outlet. "What she represents to me is more than a persona — in the very beginning, I did see her as the confident one, the side that comes out that gives Nora the panic attacks."