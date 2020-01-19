RETURNS
SPRING 2020

Remember When Kim Kardashian Made Kris Jenner Strip Naked for a Photoshoot?

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Talk about an iconic Kris Jennermoment!

To hold Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans over until season 18 premieres in spring 2020, we're looking back at one of the most memorable moments from KUWTK's first season in 2007.

The throwback clip finds Kim Kardashian making her momager strip down nude for a sexy photo shoot.

"So I wanna kinda give her a taste of what it's like to be uncomfortable naked," Kim reveals in the video.

After getting glammed up, Kim approves Kris' "sexual" look and reveals the barely there ensemble she wants her hot mama to model. "Kim, that's a gold thong and a gold medal and gold Loubs," Kris complains.

It's not long before Kim has Kris on a chaise lounge wearing just a bra and draped in a flag. "Show the ass," Kim instructs.

Photos

Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

"I feel like I'm at the gynecologists office," Kris says. LOL!

"Can we just do one with the boobs exposed? It's amazing," Kim later directs, adding, "Push 'em up so they don't look like Star Jones."

"I can't believe my mom's so comfortable being naked," Kim adds in her confessional.

"Love this process! Kim, I don't know what you're complaining about, this is great," Kris says after wrapping her sexy nude shoot. "I could do this all day long. I'm lovin' it!"

KUWTK are lovin' it too! Relive the iconic moment above.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Naked , Flashback , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.