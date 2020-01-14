James Corden's 2020 Resolution Is to Finally Ditch His Spanx

YouTube
James Corden is still committed his New Year's resolution.
During Monday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host chatted it up with Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul about the struggles of getting into wardrobe, and how his wardrobe for the late-night show inspired his 2020 New Year's resolution. And one thing they all have in common is shapewear.
Being the star of the Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan has to wear a period-appropriate corset with just about all of her costumes. And the frequent corset wear on the show has had a negative effect on her body.
As the House of Cards actress revealed, "I actually got kind of a corset-related injury. We talk so fast on the show that just to get all the words out, you can't really take very many breaths. I think I wasn't breathing a lot and I was a little bit constrained, and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit and I can't take super deep breaths anymore. That's fun. It's really fine, guys. Champagne problems."
As the world's most famous drag queen, RuPaul knows a thing or two about corsets as well.
As he shared of his own experiences, "When you do drag and you're a man, you have to put your between me down there further between me down there, so sitting and doing anything—and with AJ and the Queen, 15, 16-hour days sometimes—so it's corsets, it's face stuff, it's glue, it's a intricate system of pulleys and weights."
"It's not cute, and it's not for sissies," he continued. "You have to be a true convicted to do this thing."
Corden responded with the reveal of his goal for 2020.
"I think I'm making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx," he quipped. "I'm not even joking. My New Year's resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx. It'll be like I'm suddenly free, Ru! I won't know what to do! I'll be breathing."
As RuPaul asked, "Will we know it? Will we know it when you're not wearing..." Chimed in Brosnahan, "We'll know."
As Corden teased, "Oh, you'll know, babe. You'll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It'll be my first ever Instagram Story."
Corden has poked fun at his use of Spanx in the past. According to DailyMail.com, while on the red carpet of the 2016 Met Gala, the host joked to reporters that he was wearing "three pairs of ankle-to-neck Spanx" in order to get into his outfit for fashion's biggest night.
"There are three men waiting for me at the hotel to help me get out of the Spanx," he went on. "I'm going to lie on the ground and they're literally going to roll me out of them."
In his "Carpool Karaoke" with Bruno Mars later that year, Corden joked about the helpful shapewear again.
Pausing their jam session to talk about one specific line in Mars' "Versace On The Floor," Corden said, "Now this line, 'I unzip the back and watch it fall,' is a very romantic way, but when I get home with my wife and she says, 'Can you undo this?' it takes me about, I'm gonna say a good 4 to 6 minutes, in which time all romance is gone."
As he continued, "'Cause there's that little bit at the top that you can't, but then you got the Spanx. You ignored the Spanx in this song. You're not like, 'Peel back your Spanx.'"
As Mars quipped in response, "That's for the remix."
You heard it here first, folks. This year is the year Corden officially bids adieu to his Spanx. TBD if he'll wear a Versace dress on the show that day.
