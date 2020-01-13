Chris Harrison said we were in for a truly wild journey with Champagne-Gate, and he has been proven right. Who knew a bottle of champagne could be quite so dramatic?

Here's what went down. After the whole Hannah thing was resolved (sorta), it was time for the cocktail party. Kelsey was so excited to join Peter for a glass of the champagne (a nice bottle of Dom Perignon, which is expensive) she had gotten for her birthday and had been saving for a special occasion, for over a year. She had a cute little set up fully prepared, and then suddenly, from another room, she heard a cork pop. Someone else was enjoying her bottle of champagne with Peter, and that someone turned out to be none other than frontrunner Hannah Ann.

Kelsey completely lost it, accusing Hannah Ann of doing it on purpose. She claimed she didn't, but Kelsey was pretty sure.

Peter tried to smooth things over with her with the bottle (that was decidedly not Dom Perignon) that Hannah Ann was supposed to use, which she first knocked over, and then it kind of exploded in her mouth so she sort of spit champagne all over him.