by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 7:48 PM
Someone give Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas an Oscar!
On Monday night, the Jonas Brothers members put their acting skills to good use after they paid homage to another famous family, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. More specifically, the two singers recreated the iconic "Don't Be F--king Rude" scene from the second season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Yes, the episode in 2008 where Kim famously beat her sister with her expensive handbag, over and over again, while shouting, "Don't be f--king rude! I swear to god, don't be f--king rude... I'll f--king hurt you. Don't do that."
Fans of the E! superstars might recall that the reality TV personalities got into a heated argument after the KKW Beauty founder purchased a new Bentley. Things certainly escalated when Kim made it known that she was not to be messed with.
Since that incident on the hit television series, the moment has become legendary with memes and gifs galore.
In the "Sucker" singers' short but oh-so-sweet Instagram video, Joe played the role of Kim while Nick portrayed Khloe.
And naturally, the hilarious clip caught the attention of their famous friends, including Hailey Bieber, DiploandDanielle Jonas. Even Kim herself noticed their reenactment and responded to it in their comment section.
"Lmfaoooooo," Hailey simply shared in the comment section. "Give me that jacket," Diplo quipped.
It seems Joe and Nick's recreation got the seal of approval from the SKIMS founder, because she replied to the quick video clip. "OMGGGGGGGG," she wrote. The reality TV star later took to twitter over the brothers' performance.
"OMGGGG I love you guys," Kim said, sharing their video. While Khloe has yet to share her thoughts, it's only a matter of time before she reacts to the Jonas Brothers' post.
In the meantime, we'll be re-watching that iconic scene on loop.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020, only on E!
