Someone give Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas an Oscar!

On Monday night, the Jonas Brothers members put their acting skills to good use after they paid homage to another famous family, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. More specifically, the two singers recreated the iconic "Don't Be F--king Rude" scene from the second season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Yes, the episode in 2008 where Kim famously beat her sister with her expensive handbag, over and over again, while shouting, "Don't be f--king rude! I swear to god, don't be f--king rude... I'll f--king hurt you. Don't do that."

Fans of the E! superstars might recall that the reality TV personalities got into a heated argument after the KKW Beauty founder purchased a new Bentley. Things certainly escalated when Kim made it known that she was not to be messed with.

Since that incident on the hit television series, the moment has become legendary with memes and gifs galore.