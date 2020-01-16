It's a known fact that Rihanna slays at everything she does.

Whether she has her hand at fashion, beauty or music, the certified Bad Gal is at the top of her game and raising the bar very high while doing so.

Case in point: When the 31-year-old star debuted Fenty Beauty in September 2017, she shook the cosmetics industry to its core.

After coming out with 40 foundation shades (which was shockingly unheard of at the time), brands scrambled to produce the same amount. And because Rihanna has a flair for setting trends, "The Fenty Effect" was born.

Now, the beauty mogul is ready to shake things up again. This time, with the release of two products that are new to the Fenty Beauty line-up: The Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara and Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner.

Luckily, Priscilla Ono, the Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty and Rihanna's go-to for all things glam, spoke to E! News about the brand's new goodies, RiRi's genius makeup tricks and more.