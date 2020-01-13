After co-hosting The View since 2018, Abby Huntsman announced on Monday that was departing the ABC daytime talk show.

According to CNN, her decision to leave the show comes amid Huntsman's complaints about a "troubled culture" and "recent tensions between her and co-host Meghan McCain."

Of her departure from The View, Huntsman said, "This is always such a hard thing to do. And especially this table because this is a really special table. The most iconic show I think on television and the smartest women that I've ever worked with. But today I'm saying goodbye."

Her last day will be Friday, Jan. 17. The 33-year-old is exiting the talk show to join her father Jon Huntsman Jr.'s gubernatorial campaign. "After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah," she said.

Further, according to half a dozen people who spoke to CNN Business also described a "toxic work environment, including a soured relationship between Huntsman and McCain. The dispute with McCain was just one factor in Huntsman's feeling that she should leave."