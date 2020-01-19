David Fisher/Shutterstock
The queen of the red carpet has made her grand entrance.
Jennifer Aniston can do no wrong when it comes to her classic red carpet looks, and her choice of gown for the 2020 SAG Awards proves it. The Morning Show actress arrived wearing a white satin gown, complete with the most elegant draping and diamond statement earrings. Simply put, Aniston was the toast of the town thanks to her longtime stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth.
She stunned as she made her way down the red carpet and readied herself for a night of glitz and glam.
Aniston is nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show. Her co-stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup are also nominated in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series category. Whether she goes home with the esteemed statue or not, Aniston's outfit tonight was a winner in our book!
The actress has been working the red carpet this year with some stunning looks, and somehow she manages to top her dazzling ensembles each time. At this year's Golden Globes, she wowed the world in an all black strapless black gown with a ruffled bodice and belt detail.
The Morning Show marked Aniston's return to television after a long hiatus since his show Friends. The leap to the small screen has turned out to be very fruitful for the actress who has received a lot of recognition for her starring role in the drama series alongside her longtime friend Reese Witherspoon.
Both Aniston and Witherspoon had a hand in producing the series, which she talked at length about to Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes carpet. "I've been producing for the last 10 years," Aniston shared. "My partner and I, when we started our company, it was at that moment when we were not finding roles and the pieces of material that we felt excited about. So you take matters into your own hands and we are now at this moment. It's incredible."
Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.