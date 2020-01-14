Streaming or Theater? Where to Watch All the 2020 Oscar Nominees

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With the Oscars 2020 nominations announced Monday, you may be wondering where and how you can catch up on Academy favorites Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite and more. Lucky for you, most of the top contenders are available from the comfort of your couch.

From streaming services Hulu, HBO Go, Amazon Prime, Vudu, Starz, iTunes and more to theater favorites Fandango, AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, Arclight and more, we've curated a helpful guide so you can plan a trip to the cinema or click from your coffee table at home. Either way, you don't want to be left out of the conversation ahead of the big night.

Check out our guide below.