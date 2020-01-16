Not your average dinner conversation.

In this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, Matt Fraser reveals he's closer with girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis' ex-mobster step-father than his own dad. Why? Well because, like Matt, the ultra-Italian Tony "Two-Toes" loves "manscaping."

This admission comes about as Fraser's father Rod tries to convince the psychic medium to buy a kilt. While the Meet the Frasers star is "49 percent" Scottish, he identifies more with his Italian side.

"I gotta tell you dad, I just don't think that's for me," Matt confesses at family dinner.

"You gotta carry on the Scottish culture," Rod urges.

Clearly, Matt has no interest in looking into his Scottish heritage as he claims he "came out of the womb red, white and green."

"I just don't know anything different," Matt relays in a confessional. "I only know Italian food, Italian people, Italian swears. That's it."