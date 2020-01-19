ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 7:20 PM
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Renée Zellweger's Oscar chances are looking brighter!
The Judy actress won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards for her portrayal of Judy Garland. Zellweger won the same category at the 2020 Golden Globes and 2020 Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month, making her chances at taking home another Academy Award bright.
Zellweger nabbed the trophy over fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Lupita Nyong'o (Us) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).
While giving her acceptance speech, Zellweger got nostalgic while giving a sweet shout-out to her Jerry Maguire co-star Tom Cruise.
"Hello, my family. What an honor. What an honor from my actor family," Zellweger told the audience. "Thank you so much for this. And thank you for inviting me here alongside my extraordinary sisters whose work touches me so deeply. I celebrate y'all whenever you come out with anything with a popcorn breakfast at the theater. And it's my great honor to be here tonight alongside y'all. And I'm just so grateful. And for the privilege of reflecting on the life of one of our own and most beloved."
After thanking her Judy co-stars, Zellweger continued. "Sharing this celebration of Judy Garland's legacy will be one of my greatest life's blessings," she said. "Tom Cruise for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness and Vincent D'Onofrio, thank you for showing me how to work and the seriousness of work so that it can matter more. And to this community, y'all have taught me so much along the way. And I'm so grateful to you, especially to my sisters. Your example inspires me. I feel so lucky to be a member of this family of storytellers who gets to do work that reflects the experience of being human and fosters understanding and empathy and unity. And with some luck maybe pushes history a little bit closer to the light. Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight. This is for you. Thank you so much, everyone. Thank you so much."
