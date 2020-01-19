Gwendoline Christie, Margot Robbie and More Turn Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's showtime!

On Sunday night, Hollywood's top players sashayed across the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And because tonight is all about celebrating the crème de la crème in acting, the biggest and brightest stars are making this ceremony one to remember... starting with the fashion.

Need proof? Gwendoline Christie made the red carpet her runway with a daring and dramatic ensemble that's worthy of its own award. Aside from the larger-than-life design and the 18th century-like petticoat, the Game of Thrones star really took it to another level. 

Moreover, Dakota Fanning raised the fashion bar very, very high after gracing the red carpet in a glitzy seashell green design by Valentino. From the electrifying and refreshing color the keyhole cut-out in the center to the body-hugging silhouette, it was definitely a piece to remember! And her beauty completed the look, as she kept things minimal and fresh with her makeup.

Photos

The Best SAG Awards Dresses of All-Time

Margot Robbie, Kathryn Newton, Darrell Britt-Gibson and more also pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion.

With so many celebrities making the red carpet their runway at the 2020 SAG Awards, we rounded up the fashion pieces that made us gasp... out loud. Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the OMG designs at tonight's ceremony.

Natalia Dyer, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Natalia Dyer

All that glitters is gold! The Stranger Things actress stuns in a glimmering gold gown by Saint Laurent that's worthy of its own award.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong'o

The Us actress never disappoints on the red carpet, and this dazzling design by Louis Vuitton is proof! From the floral pattern to the all-over sequins, she's shining as bright as the flashing lights.

Gwendoline Christie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones star shuts down the red carpet with her larger-than-life ballgown, which looks like a modern-day take on 18th century designs.

Article continues below

Dakota Fanning, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning

Now this is a lewk! The 25-year-old actress shines bright at the awards ceremony in a glimmering seashell green gown by Valentino. From the keyhole cut-out in the center to the refreshing color of the design, this is a dress to remember.

Logan Browning, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Logan Browning

The Perfection actress is looking... well, like perfection at the 2020 SAG Awards with her lovely lavender gown by Jason Wu.

Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Kathryn Newton

The Big Little Lies actress brings the drama to the red carpet with her bright, bold and billowing design by Valentino.

Article continues below

Noah Schnapp, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Noah Schnapp

The Stranger Things actor came to slay with his Balmain design! Noah suits up for the special occasion wearing a bright baby blue silk get-up that made everyone's heads turn.

Amanda Brugel, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Amanda Brugel

The Handmaid's Tale star makes everyone green with envy as she lights up the room in a glitzy green gown.

Storm Reid, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Storm Reid

Spot on! Reid dazzles in a pink and white polka dot cocktail dress by Giambattista Valli.

Article continues below

Darrell Britt-Gibson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Darrell Britt-Gibson

the 35-year-old nominees leaves the basics at home and opts for something more fun and fresh with his grey and blue pinstripe suit, electrifying pink sunglasses and white-hot shoes.

Nathalie Emmanuel, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image

Nathalie Emmanuel

What in carnation! The Game of Thrones star dazzles in an over-the-top floral dress by Miu Miu that includes a massive front bow. The fun and flirty flowers embroidered onto her design is a chef's kiss.

Margot Robbie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Royal blues! Margot lights up the red carpet in a daring Chanel halter dress at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Article continues below

Cara Buono, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Cara Buono

The Stranger Things actress is red hot, hot, hot at the awards show with her fiery crimson tulle gown by Bibhu Mohapatra that features an explosion of black feathers and details of shimmery sequins.

Caleb McLaughlin, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things actor skips the boring suit and opts for something more fun and colorful!

Emily Hampshire, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Emily Hampshire

The nominee pulls out all of the fashion stops for the fanciful affair with her lively design. From the large ruffles to the billowing tulle train, she's serving lewks.

Article continues below

Casey Thomas Brown, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image

Casey Thomas Brown

The Kominsky Method star makes the red carpet his runway with his eye-catching ensemble that features dramatic shoulder sleeves, velvet pants and more!

Liv Pollack, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Liv Pollock

Pollock sizzles at the star-studded ceremony with a pretty in pink dress, which features a trendy snakeskin print, plunging neckline, flirty ruffles and a thigh-high slit.

Sarah Hyland, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star brightens up the red carpet with her pastel-colored cocktail dress that features a plunging neckline, over-the-top train and flirty short hem.

Article continues below

Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Events , Celebrities , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.