by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 4:56 PM
It's showtime!
On Sunday night, Hollywood's top players sashayed across the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. And because tonight is all about celebrating the crème de la crème in acting, the biggest and brightest stars are making this ceremony one to remember... starting with the fashion.
Need proof? Gwendoline Christie made the red carpet her runway with a daring and dramatic ensemble that's worthy of its own award. Aside from the larger-than-life design and the 18th century-like petticoat, the Game of Thrones star really took it to another level.
Moreover, Dakota Fanning raised the fashion bar very, very high after gracing the red carpet in a glitzy seashell green design by Valentino. From the electrifying and refreshing color the keyhole cut-out in the center to the body-hugging silhouette, it was definitely a piece to remember! And her beauty completed the look, as she kept things minimal and fresh with her makeup.
Margot Robbie, Kathryn Newton, Darrell Britt-Gibson and more also pulled out all of the stops for the special occasion.
With so many celebrities making the red carpet their runway at the 2020 SAG Awards, we rounded up the fashion pieces that made us gasp... out loud. Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the OMG designs at tonight's ceremony.
All that glitters is gold! The Stranger Things actress stuns in a glimmering gold gown by Saint Laurent that's worthy of its own award.
The Us actress never disappoints on the red carpet, and this dazzling design by Louis Vuitton is proof! From the floral pattern to the all-over sequins, she's shining as bright as the flashing lights.
The Game of Thrones star shuts down the red carpet with her larger-than-life ballgown, which looks like a modern-day take on 18th century designs.
Now this is a lewk! The 25-year-old actress shines bright at the awards ceremony in a glimmering seashell green gown by Valentino. From the keyhole cut-out in the center to the refreshing color of the design, this is a dress to remember.
The Perfection actress is looking... well, like perfection at the 2020 SAG Awards with her lovely lavender gown by Jason Wu.
The Big Little Lies actress brings the drama to the red carpet with her bright, bold and billowing design by Valentino.
The Stranger Things actor came to slay with his Balmain design! Noah suits up for the special occasion wearing a bright baby blue silk get-up that made everyone's heads turn.
The Handmaid's Tale star makes everyone green with envy as she lights up the room in a glitzy green gown.
Spot on! Reid dazzles in a pink and white polka dot cocktail dress by Giambattista Valli.
the 35-year-old nominees leaves the basics at home and opts for something more fun and fresh with his grey and blue pinstripe suit, electrifying pink sunglasses and white-hot shoes.
What in carnation! The Game of Thrones star dazzles in an over-the-top floral dress by Miu Miu that includes a massive front bow. The fun and flirty flowers embroidered onto her design is a chef's kiss.
Royal blues! Margot lights up the red carpet in a daring Chanel halter dress at the 2020 SAG Awards.
The Stranger Things actress is red hot, hot, hot at the awards show with her fiery crimson tulle gown by Bibhu Mohapatra that features an explosion of black feathers and details of shimmery sequins.
The Stranger Things actor skips the boring suit and opts for something more fun and colorful!
The nominee pulls out all of the fashion stops for the fanciful affair with her lively design. From the large ruffles to the billowing tulle train, she's serving lewks.
The Kominsky Method star makes the red carpet his runway with his eye-catching ensemble that features dramatic shoulder sleeves, velvet pants and more!
Pollock sizzles at the star-studded ceremony with a pretty in pink dress, which features a trendy snakeskin print, plunging neckline, flirty ruffles and a thigh-high slit.
The Modern Family star brightens up the red carpet with her pastel-colored cocktail dress that features a plunging neckline, over-the-top train and flirty short hem.
Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.
