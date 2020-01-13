Steve Harvey has a brand new show, and it's here to make you feel good.

The talk show host just kicked off his new Facebook Watch series, STEVE on Watch on Jan. 6, providing his audience and viewers with one-of-a-kind interviews with inspiring guests ranging from celebrities to viral sensations.

In a clip from an upcoming episode shared exclusively with E! News, Harvey interviews 5-year-old drumming prodigy Jeremiah Travis, whose drumming skills are so impressive, he's already a member of the St. Helena College and Career Academy drumline in Louisiana and has a scholarship to play the drums at Alcorn State University in Mississippi beginning in 2032.

With his band mates by his side, Travis shows off his impressive rhythm in his interview with Harvey, airing Wednesday, Jan. 15 on the social media platform. And Harvey couldn't believe what his eyes were seeing when the musical prodigy improvised a drum solo and then dropped the sticks in a total mic-drop moment.