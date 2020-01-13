Gigi Hadid Called In As Potential Juror In Harvey Weinstein Case

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 11:48 AM
Gigi Hadid might be heading to the courtroom.
On Monday, the 24-year-old was spotted leaving a New York City courthouse after being called in as a potential juror in Harvey Weinstein's trial. Her meeting with presiding Judge James Burke comes just weeks after she took to Instagram to share her jury duty summons. "This week a dream came true," she wrote to her followers. "I've been summoned for jury duty, y'all...Not sure why this shocked me so much."
Protocol, however, was not as shocking. Like the rest of the potential jurors, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was asked if she knew Weinstein, his lawyers, the defense attorneys or the people expected to be discussed in the case.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hadid told Judge Burke that she has met Weinstein, however she insisted she can maintain an open mind if presented with the case. She was also sure to note that she is friends with Cara Delevingne—she accused Weinstein of sexual harassment in 2017—and has met Salma Hayek, who previously claimed "monster" Weinstein sexually harassed her.
While it's still unknown if she has been preselected at this time, Fox News correspondent Martha Dhanis noted via Twitter that Hadid had been given a questionnaire to fill out and must return to the court on January 16.
Weinstein's trial began on January 6. He has been accused of allegedly raping one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and allegedly performing a forcible sex act on a second woman in 2006.
Since the trail kicked off, more criminal charges in Los Angeles have come up for the disgraced Hollywood producer. Weinstein has been with raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second in separate alleged incidents in 2013.
He currently faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted as charged.
