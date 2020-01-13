Is breakfast no longer the most important meal of the day?

It depends who you ask. In this clip from Monday's Pop of the Morning, wellness aficionado Dr. Oz doesn't necessarily recommend doing away with your morning meal, though he does suggest you pay closer attention to what time you're eating it.

"The medical data around this is incontrovertible," he says, explaining that, most of the time, feeling hungry minutes after your alarm clock rings indicates bodily withdrawal from food or alcohol consumed the evening prior. Per the doctor's comments, that typically happens if you've eaten a late dinner. Eating earlier at night, he argues, prompts a shift in metabolic processes that should theoretically alter a person's desire to eat again first thing in the morning.

"Let's say you have a meal and finish by 7 [p.m.]," he continues. "By the time you wake up in the morning by 7 [a.m.], you've been fasting 12 hours. Your hormones have reset. The metabolic switch has flipped. And you no longer are gonna feel that hungry."